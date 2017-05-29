Germany, Spain, Russia, France: Detailed itinerary of PM Modi's tour

[India] May 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's four-nation started on Monday, and he will land in Germany for the first leg of his six-day tour.

Here is the breakup of PM Modi's engagements during his four-nation tour:

May 29, 2017:

. Upon landing in Berlin, the Prime Minister will directly depart for Schloss Meseberg, the official State Guest House of the Germany.

. The Prime Minister will sign Visitor's Book.

. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host a dinner for PM Modi at Schloss Meseberg.

May 30, 2017: . Germany will host ceremonial welcome for PM Modi. . Thereafter, the Prime Minister and German Chancellor will attend fourth biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) plenary meeting at International Conference Room at Chancellery. . After the meeting, both the leaders will address the media. . Later, both the countries will sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs). Chancellor Merkel will host lunch for PM Modi and Indian delegation. . Then the Prime Minister will depart for Hotel Adlon Kempinski at Palaisaal to attend Indo-German Business Summit 2017. . PM Modi is expected to invite the German investment in India under Make in India. . From the summit, the Prime Minister will depart for Castle Bellevue to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. . After meeting with the German President, the Prime Minister will depart for Berlin Tegel Airport to start his Spain tour. He will rest at Hotel Intercontinental. May 31, 2017: . In the morning, PM Modi will sign Book of Honour at Sala Tapies, La Moncola Palace. . After the signing ceremony, PM Modi will have a meeting with Spanish President Mariano Rajoy. . After the meeting, President Rajoy will host breakfast for PM Modi and Indian delegation. . Thereafter, bilateral agreements will be exchanged and conclusion of the CEOs Forum will be presented at Antechamber of Building of Council of Ministers at La Moncloa Palace. . PM Modi will then depart for Palacio de la Zarzuela to call on Spanish King Felipe VI. . After the meeting, the Prime Minister will depart for Hotel Intercontinental where he will participate in Roundtable interactions at Granados Hall with Spanish CEOs and business tycoons. . Once the PM completes interactions with the Spanish businessmen, he will depart for St. Petersburg to start his Russia visit. . PM Modi will stay at Grand Hotel Europe at St. Petersburg. June 1, 2017: . In Russia, the first engagement of the Prime Minister is to pay homage at the Piskarovskoye Cemetery. . He will then depart for Konstantin Palace where he is scheduled to address the CEOs Forum after lunch. Both the countries will issue press statement after signing bilateral agreements. . Russian President Vladmir Putin will host dinner for PM Modi. June 2, 2017: . This will be probably the busiest day for the Prime Minister in his trip. . In the morning, the Prime Minister will take part in presentation of Urga Kanjur to Jampa Donod. . Then the PM is scheduled to meet Tigran Sargasyan, chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission and former Prime Minister of Armenia. . PM Modi will next visit the State Hermitage Museum and Institute of Oriental Manuscripts. . In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will attend the plenary session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). . Thereafter, he will interact with Governors and visit 'Make in India' Pavillion. . PM Modi will also meet Prime Minister of Manogila J. Erdenebat, Federal Chancellor of Austria Christian Kern, and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. . In the evening, PM Modi will depart for France to start his last leg of four-nation tour. He will be staying at Hotel Plaza Athene in Paris. June 3, 2017: . In the morning, the Prime Minister will meet newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron. . After the meeting, Macron will host lunch for PM Modi. .Thereafter, the Prime Minister will leave for India and is expected to reach Palam Airport early morning on June 4. (ANI)