GES 2017: People of India are an inspiration for us all, says Ivanka

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka spoke at Global Entrepreurship Summit at Hyderabad.

"India has a true friend in the White House, India is one of the fastest growing economies. The people of India, I want to congratulate you as you celebrate the 70th anniversary of Independence. It's incredible to be in this ancient city brimming with technology," she said. "I am proud to see that for the first time a majority of 1500 women entrepreneurs are participating in such an event. What you are achieving here is truly extraordinary," Ivanka added.

"From your (PM Modi's) childhood selling tea to your election as India's Prime Minister, you've proven that transformational change is possible," she stated.

"India is truly an inspiration to all of us all over us the world. Through innovative talent & entrepreneurial ability, you have made remarkable strides," Ivanka, who is senior advisor to the US President, said.

"When women work, it creates a unique multiplier effect.Women are more likely than men to hire other women, and to give them access to capital, mentorship and networks.Women are also more likely to reinvest their income back in their families & communities," Ivanka added. "Proud to say that women make up for 50% of the entrepreneurs present at the summit. I congratulate all the businesswomen present here," Ivanka Trump says while reiterating this year's GES theme of putting women entrepreneurs first.

The summit is being hosted for the first time in South East Asia by the Governments of India and the United States.

With the theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All," a number of leading female voices will speak at various plenaries, breakout sessions, master classes, and workshops, including tennis champion Sania Mirza, Google'sVice President of Next Billion Users Diana Louise Patricia Layfield and CEO of Afghan Citadel Software Company Roya Mahboob. Global Entrepreneurship Summit.