GES 2017: Sushma Swaraj meets Ivanka Trump in Hyderabad

Hand in hand. EAM @SushmaSwaraj met @IvankaTrump, Advisor to the US President and Leader of the US delegation at #GES2017 in Hyderabad; had a productive discussion on women entrepreneurship and empowerment. pic.twitter.com/cbdGhhyn3G

— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 28, 2017 The Global Entrepreneurship Summit is being held for the first time in South Asia in Hyderabad from November 28-30. The GES is special this year because this is the first time that the summit will throw the spotlight exclusively on women. Women are representing 52.5 per cent of entrepreneurs, investors and ecosystem supporters at GES 2017 under the theme ‘Women First: Prosperity For All’.

In her key note address to the 8th annual Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Ivanka Trump is likely to stress on ensuring women entrepreneurs have access to capital, access to networks and mentors, and access to equitable laws. She is likely to stress on fuelling the growth of women-led businesses.

The summit will primarily focus on four thematic sectors — energy and infrastructure; healthcare and life sciences; financial technology and digital economy; and media and entertainment sectors, according to NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

After the inauguration, Ivanka and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are slated to participate in a panel discussion on opening up of opportunities for women entrepreneurs.