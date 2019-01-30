Get set to catch a flight at Hindon airbase from this March

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): Beginning March, people in the national capital area will be able to take a flight from the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad, which will open for operations then.

The airbase will be operational for 80-seater commercial aircraft under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), according to an official from the ministry of civil aviation.

"Hindon airbase, Ghaziabad will be operational for the commercial flights by the first week of March under Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS). The aircraft of 80-seater capacity will be allowed to operate from the Hindon Airbase,” Joint Secretary Civil Aviation Ministry Usha Padhee said on Wednesday.

The Hindon Airforce Station (HFS), which is situated within 150 km of Delhi IGI airport, will be able to fly from Delhi to Jaisalmer, Pithoragarh, Jaisalmer, Gorakhpur, Allahabad and Kannur. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) is carrying out the construction of terminal facilities at the Hindon airbase. The project is aimed at operating regional flights. According to the AAI, around Rs 45.2 crore have been spent to build the civil terminal at Hindon airbase. Further, the Delhi airport will have exclusive rights to allocate slots and control air traffic for the regional flights at the HAF Station. (ANI)