Ghani arrives in New Delhi

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday arrived in New Delhi to hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a number of key issues of mutual interests.

Regional security, trade and India's development work in Afghanistan are among the issues that will be discussed during President Ghani's one day visit. The two leaders are also expected to review the progress made on the infrastructure work being done in Afghanistan by India.

An independent research centre, India Foundation, is scheduled to hold a civic reception in President Ghani's honour. (ANI)