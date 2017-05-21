'Ghar Wapsi' for 22 Muslims in UP's Faizabad

[India] May 21 (ANI): Nearly two dozen people, all of them Muslims, from Uttar Peadesh's Faizabad have accepted Hindu religion following proper rituals and tradition.

All those Muslims who have accepted Hinduism belong to Ambedkar Nagar district. The crowd includes women and children as well.

It is being said that their ancestors were Hindus, and about 20 to 25 years ago, all these people had adopted Muslim religion for some reason.

After performing all the required rituals, these people have been given the initiation of Hinduism.

The entire program was done in a very secretive manner at an Aryasamaj Temple. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Kailash Chandra Srivastava performed the process of conversion. "All those, who were converted to Hindu religion, left Islam without being lured," Srivastava said. The administration has not made any comment in the matter. (ANI)