Ghatak Commandoes carry out cross LoC raid, kill three Pak soldiers

"Indian Army's Ghatak Commandos crossed LoC at around 6 pm on December 25 and entered around 250-300 metres in Pakistan to carry out a localised strike for selective targetting. The action was quick and planned on the hit and run strategy. The strike was over within 10 minutes," the source said. However, the hit and run cross border raid was planned much before. The strike left three Pakistan soldiers dead and one injured, which was acknowledged by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday. Ghatak Commandos is a special operations capable infantry platoon. There is one platoon in every infantry battalion in the Indian Army. Ghatak is a Hindi word meaning 'killer' or 'lethal'. They act as shock troops and spearhead assaults ahead of the battalion. Pakistani ceasefire violation killed 32-year-old Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas of 120 Infantry Brigade. Other soldiers killed were Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh, and Sepoy Pargat Singh. The Indian Army suffered 61 casualties this year till today on LoC and along with the Pakistani borders in Jammu and Kashmir. Thirty army jawans were killed during counter terrorism operations, 14 in Pakistani ceasefire violation, and 17 in infiltration bids. This year a manifold increase has been witnessed in ceasefire violations by Pakistan. While Pakistan carried out 221 ceasefire violations in 2016, it violated ceasefire 820 times till Tuesday morning this year. However, the number of terrorists killed this year has also increased. A total of 210 terrorists were killed on the LoC and in Jammu and Kashmir till Tuesday morning. Sixty-two terrorists were killed on the LoC and 148 in Jammu and Kashmir. The total number of terrorists killed this year is highest since 2010 when 270 terrorists were eliminated. This epitomises the success of the security forces' anti-terrorist strategy in Jammu and Kashmir. The strategy and the synergy between the forces in conjunction with the good intelligence inputs have led to the spike in the killing of the terrorists.(ANI)