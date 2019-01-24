Ghatkopar plane crash : FIR registered against UY Aviation

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Ghatkopar police has registered an FIR under sections of culpable homicide and for endangering the lives of others against UY Aviation, its officials and others in the case pertaining to a plane crash in Ghatkopar on 28 June last year.

On June 28, a King Air C-90 charter aircraft crashed during a test flight in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Five people were killed after a chartered plane crashed near an under-construction building in Ghatkopar on June 28.

The plane was about to land at the airport when it crashed near a building, where construction work was underway.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), two pilots, two aircraft maintenance engineers, and one other person lost their lives in the crash. The complaint was filed by Prabhat Kathuria husband of late Captain Marya Zuberi , who was the co-pilot of the plane. Kathuria has made allegations in his complaint that Marya and others on that plane were forced to fly by the officials of the UY aviation and DGCA representative at the Juhu Aerodrome despite bad weather. (ANI)