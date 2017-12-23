Ghaziabad BJP, Bajrang Dal disrupt wedding function alleging 'love jihad'

Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Janata Party Ghaziabad city president Ajay Sharma and Bajrang Dal activists on Friday disrupted a wedding function of a Muslim man and Hindu girl in Ghaziabad calling the marriage a “love jihad”. The BJP and Bajrang Dal men were later joined by Hindu Raksha Dal and Dharam Jagran Manch men. The men created a ruckus for about five hours which eventually lead to police lathicharge.

A 30-year-old Muslim man, an MBA, married 28-year-old Hindu woman, a doctor of psychology, at a Ghaziabad court under the Special Marriage Act and held a reception at the girl’s house at Raj Nagar in Ghaziabad. At around 12 noon, a few men descended on the reception venue, created a ruckus calling the marriage a case of “love jihad”.

By 12 noon, right-wing activists, led by BJP Ghaziabad city president Ajay Sharma, descended on the reception venue at Raj Nagar, calling this a "love jihad". He was joined by Bajrang Dal, Hindu Raksha Dal and Dharam Jagran Manch men. For over five hours they created a ruckus, leading to a police lathicharge. "No religious conversion has taken place as being alleged by these organisations," said an uncle of the girl. "Both families have known each other for years now. Our children informed us of their decision and we gave our consent," he added.

The girl's father is a well known businessman from Ghaziabad and owns banquet halls. Her grandfather is a retired IAS officer. The boy's father is a professor at a university in Delhi.

The boy's family is originally from Aligarh, but has been living in Noida for many years now. The girl's father said, "Both of them have decided that no one will interfere with each other's religious faith. The boy was even ready to get married following Hindu rituals, but the girl wanted a nikah."

"I was expecting something of this sort and was well prepared. It does not matter what people think. It was our decision," the girl said.

The girl's family had been getting calls from right-wing organisations to cancel the wedding and had informed police. Now they plan to write to the Prime Minister, asking what sort of people are flourishing under this government.

BJP's Ajay Sharma alleged that the families had not taken "permission" to hold the marriage and it was a case of forced conversion. He said he did not know much about the families. Bajrang Dal Meerut province convenor Balraj Dungar said this was "a case of love jihad". "We will not tolerate this at any cost. We will see how long they hide behind the police," he said.

Even in the evening, the area was tense, with scores of policemen, including SP (City) Akash Tomar and SHOs from several police stations, standing guard outside the house.

Police tried to pacify the protesters and organised a meeting between Bajrang Dal's Dungar and the family members, but little came of this. The family members told the Hinduvta activists that it was their private matter. They also said the couple had blessings of both families and the marriage had taken place with their consent. However, this did not deter the saffron organisations from blocking the ALT road on both sides, leading to a 2-km long traffic jam.

The agitators relented around 5.30pm after SSP H N Singh met them and assured an inquiry into the lathicharge. Circle officer II (City) Atish Kumar said though they had not received any written complaint from the families, they would initiate action on their own against the protesters. "We are looking into the matter and will definitely take action," Kumar added.

Late in the night, the girl's family filed a written complaint at Kavi Nagar police station. Circle officer Atish Kumar said that an FIR would be lodged on the basis of the complaint.