[India], Oct 1 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) constable, was allegedly shot dead by his colleague here on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jagpreet Singh, who was allegedly killed by his fellow constable at around 8 am today.

The incident happened at Bal Bharti school in Link Road area where the BSF company is staying.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

The accused has been taken into the police custody. (ANI)