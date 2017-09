[India], September 12 (ANI): A bullet-ridden body of a man was found in a car in Ghaziabad's Sahibabad area on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Sharma, a resident of Karheda Colony.

Police said Sonu's body was found in the driver's seat in his Maruti WagonR along Rs. 11 lakh cash.

It is reported that Sonu was the manager of a petrol pump.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway. (ANI)