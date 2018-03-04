Ghaziabad couple found dead in bathroom, mysterious death under probe

On Holi, a couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the washroom at their Indirapuram flat in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Neeraj Singhania and his wife Ruchi, who got married in 2010, were found by the family members and were rushed to the Max Hospital, where they were declared brought dead on March 2.

"Around 5:30 p.m. that day everyone went home after celebrating holi. And that was the last time I saw them (Neeraj and Ruchi). Around 7:30 p.m. we knocked the door of their room. Got no response. Again at 9: 30 p.m. we knocked the door. Again got no response from them. Our younger son then peeped inside the bathroom through the ventilator and saw them lying on the floor," Neeraj Singhania's father Prem Prakash Singhania told ANI.

While the matter is under investigation, the post-mortem reports have failed to identify the cause of the death. The police has revealed that the bodies of the pair have been kept for preservation after post-mortem. Neeraj was working as Deputy General Manager in an MNC, while his wife was an IT professional in Noida. The couple is survived by a daughter.(ANI)