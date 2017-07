[India], July 3 (ANI): A woman in Ghaziabad city of Uttar Pradesh was attacked with a sharp weapon by the accused after a failed rape attempt.

The hapless incident took place in the Vijay Nagar area of the city on Monday.

The accused held the woman as hostage and tried to rape her, failing which he attacked her with sharp weapon.

The accused is absconding and the police is investigating the matter. (ANI)