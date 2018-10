[India], Oct 7 (ANI): The body of a seven-year-old Muslim girl was found on the rooftop of a mosque situated at Murad Nagar here on Sunday.

Prima facie investigation revealed that the girl was strangled to death, according to Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The suspect, as alleged by the deceased girl's kin, also belongs to the Muslim community.

Superintendents of Police (SP), Circle Officer (CO) and Station Officer (SO) rushed to the spot to look into the murder. (ANI)