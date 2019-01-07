Ghaziabad schools to remain shut till Jan 12 amidst cold weather

[Uttar Pradesh], Jan 6, (ANI): All schools in the Ghaziabad area of Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till January 12, the district officials said on Sunday.

Keeping in view the weather conditions, the District Basic Education Officer Rajesh Kumar Shrivas, passed the order on the directions of District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari.

Posting the order on her twitter handle, DM Ghaziabad, Ritu Maheshwari wrote, "In view of cold weather : All government/ private schools till class 12th to be closed till January 12."(ANI)