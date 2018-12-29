Ghazipur: Mob kills police constable returning from PM's rally

[India], Dec 29 (ANI): A police constable was killed and two civilians were injured on Saturday in stone pelting by some protestors here.

The incident took place when the police party was returning after an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police said.

Giving details, the police said Nishad Party had organised a protest in support of their demand of reservation.

As a precautionary measure, in view of Prime Minister's event, police had also arrested some leaders of the party. Agitated by this, some protestors indulged in stone pelting on the police party near Atwa Mor police booth.

Sharing details of the same, Mahipal Pathak, CO, Sadar said, "The police constable was posted in the Prime Minister duty. He was returning after the duty when some protesting workers of Nishad Party pelted stone near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area. The constable was injured in the incident and succumbed to his injuries." Two others were injured in the incident and have been admitted to the district hospital for medical assistance. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the unfortunate death of Constable Suresh Vats and has announced Rs 40 lakh compensation for the wife of the deceased, informed Chief Minister's office. The Chief Minister has also directed the DM SSP to take strict action against the unruly elements and make an immediate arrest. (ANI)