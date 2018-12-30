Ghazipur stone pelting: Nishad party Chief blames BJP of conspiracy

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): After a cop was killed and two others suffered injuries in stone pelting incident by some protestors here, Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad denied any involvement of his party workers in the matter, adding that BJP is plotting against his party.

Sanjay Nishad told ANI: "We need proper investigation in the case. It is BJP who is plotting against us. Not our party workers but BJP workers threw stones at people. We're taking our demand of reservation ahead in a democratic manner. If my party workers are found guilty, we will take strict action against them. It is easy to blame the weak as Yogi ji and Modi ji are in power."

This comes after the Prime Minister addressed a public gathering in Ghazipur, where Nishad party workers were protesting to put forward their demands of reservation for Nishads. As a precautionary measure, in view of the Prime Minister's event, police had also arrested some leaders of the party. Allegedly agitated by this, some protestors indulged in stone pelting on the police party near Atwa Mor police booth. Sharing details of the same, Mahipal Pathak, CO, Sadar said, "The police constable was posted in the Prime Minister duty. He was returning after the duty when some protesting workers allegedly of Nishad Party pelted stone near Atwa Mor police station in Naunera area. The constable was injured in the incident and succumbed to his injuries." Two others were injured in the incident and have been admitted to the district hospital for medical assistance. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the unfortunate death of Constable Suresh Vats and has announced Rs 40 lakh compensation for the wife of the deceased, informed Chief Minister's office. The Chief Minister has also directed the DM SSP to take strict action against the unruly elements and make an immediate arrest. (ANI)