GHMC sets up VVPAT, EVM awareness centers

[India], Oct 7 (ANI): The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), in a bid to ensure complete awareness on the use of the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), has set up a number of training centers across Hyderabad ahead of the impending elections in the state.

Under the awareness drive, 58 EVM/VVPAT centers and nine mobile polling stations have been deployed for three different zones across 15 assembly constituencies in Hyderabad.

"This is a part of our voter awareness campaign which we are taking up in Hyderabad district. We are specially focusing on differently-abled voters this time. In that context, we have launched nine mobile polling stations. We want to make people get a feel of actual polling stations. Voters in urban areas don't come to the polling booths due to various reasons. So, instead of keeping a stationed polling station, we are actually sending the polling stations to the people in this format," said GHMC Additional Commissioner Hari Chandana.

A special awareness camp is being arranged for the differently-abled people. GHMC is also providing a live demo to the public at the awareness camp. Furthermore, the Election Commission has arranged a dots system on the ballot box which will help visually impaired individuals cast their votes. The mobile polling stations are being sent to colleges and villages to create awareness on the new VVPAT system for those who are eligible to vote. "It is a sensitised awareness programme which has been conducted by the GHMC. It is very useful for the voters to use the power of a vote. This voting system is easily accessible for persons with disabilities," said Friendly Environment for the Disabled chairman Ganga Ram. Two armed guards have been deployed at each of the 58 awareness centers during operational hours (from 10 am to 5 pm). The GHMC has appealed to voters to utilise the opportunity and get aware of the system of using EVMs and VVPATs. Telangana will go to polls on December 7 and results will be declared on December 11 along with results of elections in four other states, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram. (ANI)