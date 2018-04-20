GHMC successfully implements free parking policy

[India] April 20 (ANI): Free parking policy of the Telangana government is being successfully implemented by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The move has come after the Telangana government issued an order to regulate the parking fee charged by commercial establishments in all urban areas of the state, including Hyderabad.

Mohammed Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Additional Commissioner, IT, GHMC, told ANI, "As per the government order, for first 30 minutes there will be no parking fee."

He said that those who park their vehicles beyond 30 minutes but do the purchase of more than the parking fee will also enjoy free parking after producing the purchase bill. "If a person does the purchase of less than parking fee then he should pay the balance amount. Virtually the citizens will have free parking facility if they purchase anything in shopping mall irrespective of the time," said Faruqui. He added that this policy was implemented from 1 April 2018 malls and other commercial establishments have started complying with the government order. "Initially, we had few violations but later we spoke to them and explained about the policy and they have come on board," said Faruqui. The Telangana government issued orders in this regard after several citizens complained that they were being fleeced by parking fees, whenever they visited malls and multiplexes. (ANI)