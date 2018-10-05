GI tag for king of mangoes 'Alphonso'

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): Alphonso mangoes from Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Palghar, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra have got a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday.

A GI is an indication used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin. "Such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness which is essentially attributable to its origin in that defined geographical locality. Darjeeling Tea, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Blue Pottery of Jaipur, Banarasi Sarees and TirupatiLaddus are some of the GIs," the commerce and industry ministry said in a release.

GI products can benefit the rural economy in remote areas, by supplementing the incomes of artisans, farmers, weavers and craftsmen, the ministry added. The king of mangoes, Alphonso, better known as 'Hapus' in Maharashtra, is in demand in domestic and international markets not only for its taste but also for pleasant fragrance and vibrant colour. It has long been one of the world's most popular fruit and is exported to various countries including Japan, Korea and Europe. New markets such as USA and Australia have recently opened up. The first product to get a GI tag in India was the Darjeeling tea in 2004. There are a total of 325 products from India that carry this indication. Recently, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu, launched the logo and tagline for the Geographical Indications of India and said that the GI will give the rightful share in the intellectual property to the artisan and the place of origin of the product.(ANI)