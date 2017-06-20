GiftaLove.com to take finest route to expand its worldwide Rakhi delivery network

[India], June 20 (ANI-Businesswire India): Leveraging on five years of experience, GiftaLove.com has become an eminent online gift store of India that caters people and their gifting needs round the year.

At this time, of the year when Raksha Bandhan is on the list of next big festivity in India, the portal has geared up for the launch of Rakhi collection with online Rakhi gifts for brothers and sisters.

The easy and user-friendly interface of the gift store is enabling people to find fabulous options for Rakhi threads, gifts combos and hampers. In addition to such credibility, the e-gift store proffers highly efficient Rakhi delivery network in India and across the globe.

Talking about the worldwide Rakhi delivery facility, Mr. Deelip Kumar, the CEO of GiftaLove said, "We have been catering the customers for years with services for Rakhi delivery nationwide and worldwide. During this time of the year, we are expecting Rakhi sale to boom with 40-50 percent. To efficiently cater worldwide Rakhi delivery orders of the customers, we have advanced our delivery network and approached many novel techniques in the processes. This will provide wings to the portal's better and expanded delivery services across the globe and will open gateways for the customers to send Rakhi to USA, UK, Australia, and anywhere in the cosmic world." The latest Rakhi collection features most striking choices for Rakhi threads as well as Rakhi gift to gratify distinctive taste and preferences of the customers. To quantify the motto of tracking ahead on the path of growing sales, GiftaLove.com strategized to endow features like: User-friendly interface Free Shipping Services for nationwide Rakhi delivery Customers enabled with Express Rakhi Delivery service Enormous Rakhi catalogues for easy search of Designer Rakhi, Silver Rakhi, Kids Rakhi, Lumba Rakhi, Auspicious Rakhi, Stone Studded Rakhi and more Extensive collection of Rakhi gifts for brother, Rakhi combos, Rakhi hampers and Return gifts for sisters Efficient Rakhi Delivery in India and across the globe to enable sending Rakhi to UK, USA, Canada and other places, a matter of few clicks Regular advancement of Rakhi and gifts ranges in tune to the changing trends Adding more into the conversation, Mr. Deelip commented, "We have received an overwhelming response from customers during the time of Rakhi sale every year. With the new approach, latest Rakhi collection, ranges for wonderful Rakhi gifts and efficient Rakhi gifts delivery in India and overseas, we are soon to create a buzz among the people looking forward to online Rakhi shopping." (ANI-Businesswire India)