Giftease launches brand merchandise store for small businesses

[India], June 15 (ANI-BusinessWireIndia): Small businesses would want their employees to flaunt their logos, as much as large corporates do. However, getting employees to become brand ambassadors, is often challenging for startups and small businesses.

Managing a brand merchandise program, which entails sourcing products, customization, vendor management, inventory management and logistics, is tough with typically lean HR teams in startups and small businesses.

Such businesses also cannot benefit from economies of scale, and large minimum quantities and unsold inventories add to the challenge.

To address this need, Giftease.com has launched its new product, MyBrandStore@Giftease, which enables a business to select and create its logo merchandise, and Giftease gets the store operational within two working days. Products currently on offer include mugs, t-shirts, photo frames, bags and coasters, and more products are being added to the range shortly. MyBrandStore @ Giftease boasts not only of a quick turnaround time but also a seamless and economical process. With no upfront costs, no store maintenance charges and no mandatory minimum order quantity, they are looking at making branding and merchandising simple for start-ups and SMEs. As such, if a start up with even 10 employees is looking at having a store with their logo on products, they can get it done without any worry. "Being a startup ourselves, we know how important it is to get our team to wear, use, and love our brand. As an online gifting specialist, we have the ability to manage all aspects of logo merchandise programs for small businesses," shared Ashish Chandani, Co-founder of Giftease.com. Besides the logo merchandise available for employees to purchase online, the "Gifts and Giveaways" section at MyBrandStore @ Giftease gives businesses the opportunity to create a special catalog with products customized with their brand logos, which companies can gift to employees on their birthdays, work anniversaries etc. This concept opens up several interesting possibilities, with not just small businesses, but also communities and groups like housing societies, local clubs and sports teams, alumni associations to set up stores to enable members to access their exclusive branded products online. The MyBrandStore concept has been received with much enthusiasm in the pilot stage, and the company now aims to take it to small businesses and communities across the country. (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)