Giriraj Singh calls Opposition supporters of Osama Bin Laden

New Delhi: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Sambit Patra equated the opposition to Pakistan-base terrorists Hafiz Saeed, Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh today compared the anti-BJP parties to global terrorist Osama Bin Laden who was killed a few years ago by United States forces.

Taking to Twitter, Giriraj Singh said Opposition parties that supported Maoists, caste politics and feudalism have ganged up against the NDA. He also accused the opposition of backing Osama Bin Laden.

"Maowaadi, jaatiwadi, samantwaadi aur Osamawadi, sabhi rashtrawadi gathbandhan NDA ke khilaf ekjut ho gaye hain," Giriraj tweeted.

He added the unity of the Opposition would not have an impact on the Narendra Modi government which was riding on the development plank and would cross the 2019 Lok Sabha hurdle with sufficient ease.

Earlier, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra compared the Opposition to Hafiz Saeed, saying that like the Pakistan-based terrorist, the 'Mahagathbandhan' too is trying to stop Narendra Modi from becoming PM in 2019.

"Its not just the not yet formed "Mahagathbandhan" that desperately wants to stop India from having Modi as its PM in 2019there are others as welldesperately trying for d same! Hafiz Saeed openly saying that he will shed blood of Narendra Modi," he said in his tweet as he posted a video of Saeed.

The BJP spokesperson later tweeted and said that he is not trying to compare the two, the anti-BJP alliance and Hafiz Saeed.

"Of course this is not a comparison! Modi Jis attack on Black Money and corruption is getting the opposition in India on one page while His attack on terrorism & Surgical Strike is pushing Hafeez Sayed to desperation! This proves that the Modi government is moving the right way! (sic)"