Giriraj Singh seeks Sunni Muslims' support in Ayodhya dispute

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has called upon the Sunni faction of the Muslim community to lend their support for the construction of Ram Temple at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Stating that every Hindu is descendant of Ram, he asked that if not in India, will the Ram temple be built in Pakistan.

"Shias have given their support for Ram Temple. Sunnis must lend their support too. Every Indian is descendant of Ram. Hindus and Muslims will come together to build the temple. If Ram Temple is not built in India where else will that be? Pakistan?" Singh told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi had asked the Muslims opposing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, to go to Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Supreme Court will continue the final hearing in the long-standing Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute case from February 8. The top court is hearing a total of 13 pleas filed against the 2010 judgement of the Allahabad High Court. The High Court had then ruled a three-way division of the disputed area at Ayodhya among the parties- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Lord Ram Lalla. (ANI)