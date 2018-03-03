Giriraj slams Rahul for going abroad ahead of counting

[India], Mar. 3 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Saturday took a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for leaving the country at a time when the results for Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura assembly elections is to be declared.

Speaking to media, Singh said Rahul knew that the Congress is not going to win, so he went abroad.

He further alleged the Congress chief was not serious about politics and governance and left his party workers at crucial time.

"Koi neta apne karykartaon ko chhodd ke aise samay mein nahi bhaagta. Non-serious adhyaksh hain Rahul Gandhi. (No leader leave his own party workers during such crucial time. Rahul Gandhi is a non-serious party president.)," the BJP leader said.

Singh's comment comes a day after Congress president took to Twitter and informed about his visit to his 93-year-old grandmother during the Holi weekend. Rahul took to Twitter and said, "My Nani is 93. She's the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend, I'm going to surprise her! I can't wait to give her a hug.... #HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration.." (sic) (ANI)