Girish Karnad's legacy remains relevant for India

Sad to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad, writer, actor and doyen of Indian theatre. Our cultural world is poorer today. My condolences to his family and to the many who followed his work #PresidentKovind

Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019

Born in 1938 in Matheran, resent day Maharashtra, to a government worker father, the family moved to Karnataka in 1942. Growing up without electricity in his place of residence in Sirsi, his only form of entertainment were Yakshagana performances and movies that were screened occasionally.

Throughout his life, he was conferred with many awards – the Padma Shri in 1974 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992, Jnanpith Award, the nation’s highest literary honour, in 1998. He established the Karnataka Nataka Academy, and the Nehru Center in London. He was also the President of the Film and Television Institute of India between 1999 and 2001.

He resisted the chance to switch to English poetry in the midst of his stint at Oxford University studying philosophy, politics and economics and obtaining a Rhodes scholarship. He stuck to his roots and published his first play, Yayati, while studying at Oxford. He became the President of the Oxford Union in 1962-63. Scholar Rita Kothari reflects on Yayati and its central theme, in a column for the Indian Express –

.”

Another one of his celebrated works is Tughlaq in 1964, his second play. In an interview years after he had writes it, he stated the parallels of Tughlaq’s reign and Nehru’s leadership after independence. Author Nishtha Gautam, writes on this play and its parallels to the political arena –

.”

His early influences of seeing street plays and familiarizing himself with western dramas shaped his secular ideology of equality which are a theme in his works. This wasn’t just limited to the stage. He made a name for himself in cinema as well. In 1970, a Kannada film called Samskara had trouble with the censors. The film tackled deep rooted conservatism and age old Brahmin ideology; it was radical for the time and was co-written by Karnad which would also be his acting debut.

In his plays, Girish Karnad beautifully and seamlessly blended North and South, the folk and the classical, the demotic and the scholarly. In his life, he embodied the richness and depth of Indian civilization more nobly and less self-consciously than anyone else I knew. — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) June 10, 2019

This theme of examining social structures and tradition was key to making Karnad a beacon for secular liberalism. He is regarded in a select group of playwrights along with Mohan Rakesh, Badal Sircar and Vijay Tendulkar, his contemporaries. Mumbai-based playwright Ramu Ramanathan, recalls his memories of Karnad in a column for the Indian Express on how his and the works of the other three contemporaries shaped him –

As with many in the theatre and arts community, Karnad wasn't one to be apathetic. His plays were a reflection of his thinking and challenged social norms and structures. and protests were something he took part in. Most recently, in the aftermath of the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh and the arrests of authors and journalists last year, he joined in to add his voice to the chorus despite a tube around his nose and drawing breath from a small unit placed on his lap.

Today, the world is a poorer place for, we have lost a great artist who stood resolutely till the end of his life as our defence against the dark arts. He had set the stage, it's onto us now as to what roles we decide for ourselves. Rest in Power, #GirishKarnad.. pic.twitter.com/HQi5NWmsVa — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) June 10, 2019

He wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. In November 2012, at the Tata Literature Live! Festival, his comments on VS Naipaul drew criticism. He criticised the author, who at the time was awarded the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award. He sharply came down on Naipaul for his mischaracterisations of Indian history and borrowing from western philosophers and thinkers for his interpretation of Indian history and culture. He stated in part, “