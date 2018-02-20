Girl allegedly stripped in UP school while taking uniform measurements, teacher arrested

Kannauj: A government school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj has been arrested for allegedly stripping a class 8 student on the pretext of taking her measurements for a new uniform.





The incident came to fore on Monday after the parents of the victim registered a complaint with the police.





The father of the victim alleged, that the teacher asked her daughter to remove all her clothes including her garments.





"On the first day, my daughter told her mother that a teacher asked her to take off all the clothes, including her garments, saying that he needs measurement for the uniform. The girl started crying after this while the teacher asked her to not tell this to anyone," said the father.



The allegations have been confirmed by other students of the school, said the police.

"The parents of a child, studying in a government school, said that one of her teachers stripped off the child in the pretext of taking measurements for her uniform. A case was registered and the investigation is going on in the matter. The girls in the school have also alleged that this is not the first time this teacher has done something like that. The teacher has been arrested," said Superintendent of Police Keshav Chandra Goswami.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.