Girl from Jharkhand dies mysteriously in Kolkata

Kolkata: A girl from Jharkhand's Ghatshila, who came here to pursue an air hostess training course, has died under mysterious circumstances, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, staying as a paying guest in South Kolkata's Kalighat, went missing on December 10.

"A body was recovered from a Ganga riverbank in Babughat area on December 18. The family of Sushmita Roy (22) identified the body today (Wednesday). The body has been sent for autopsy to determine the cause of death," an officer from North Port police station said.

Meanwhile, police have detained three youths known to Roy for questioning, after her family members lodged a complaint claiming she was murdered. "She was a very strong girl. She would never commit suicide. It seems she was murdered," the deceased's brother claimed. "We have detained three youths who were connected to the deceased someway or the other. All of them are residents of Ghatshila. She was in a relationship with one of them," police added.