Girl gang-raped at gunpoint in Jharkhand

Ranchi: A Class 8 student in Jharkhand was abducted by three youths at gunpoint and gang-raped in Gumla district for two days about a fortnight back, the victim told the police on Saturday.

The incident surfaced a day after Governor Draupdi Murmu expressed her concern over the growing cases of sexual atrocities against women and girls.

According to the victim, she was abducted by the three bike-borne youths when she had gone to a neighbouring village to collect water from a well on March 31.

They covered her face and took her to a nearby jungle. They gang raped her throughout night. They again took turns raping her the next day before dumping her in her village. They threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident otherwise she would be killed. The traumatised victim was silent for 13 days before finally informing her family members about the attack on Friday. An FIR has been lodged against the three youths. The victim's medical was yet to be conducted. Murmu on Friday summoned Jharkhand Director General of Police D.K. Pandey and expressed her unhappiness over the rape incidents taking place in the state.