Girl jumps to death after NEET result in Hyderabad

[India], June 5 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad jumped to death from her building allegedly after failing to secure the expected marks in the NEET exam.

Speaking to ANI, Sub Inspector of Abids Police Station, Laxmaiah said, "Today morning we received a telephone call informing that a girl committed suicide by jumping of the ninth floor of Mayur Khushal complex. We immediately reached the spot and found the girl dead. We found she is from Barkatpura area in Kachiguda. As of now, we are suspecting that she committed suicide due to a poor score in the NEET exam."

Probe is currently underway in the case, and her body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for Post Mortem Examination. Prior to this, a 17-year-old girl committed suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai on Monday night by consuming poison. Her parents allege she took this major step after failing to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET) exam, with a score of 39 marks out of 720. Her body is presently kept at Villupuram Government hospital to conduct an autopsy. In a similar incident, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 8th floor of a building in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-12, after the results were announced. A suicide note was found in his room which mentioned that he lied about the results to his parents. On a related note, over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the national medical entrance exam at 2,225 centres across the country on May 7, results of which were declared on Monday. (ANI)