Girl shot after being raped in Meerut

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): A girl was shot in Meerut's Kithore area after allegedly being raped.

The victim is admitted in the Medical College in Meerut and her condition is said to be critical.

The accused is on the run.

"She has been admitted to the Medical College in Meerut and is undergoing treatment. We have not received any written complaint from the family about rape," Hari Om Singh, Circle officer (CO) Kithore told ANI.

"Investigation is on and the accused will be arrested soon," Singh added.

According to the family, "the girl had gone to fetch water from the nearby well when she was abducted and raped. In the protest of fighting back, the accused might have shot her on her chest and fled. We also found cloth pushed in her mouth, when we reached the spot". A case has been registered. (ANI)