Girl tied to tree, beaten for eloping with man of different caste

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): A girl was tied to a tree and thrashed for hours on Friday for allegedly eloping with a man from a different caste in Nawada in Bihar on September 30.

The diktat to tie the girl to the tree was issued by the Panchayat for "dishonouring" the village.

The father of the girl told ANI that the girl was tied because she eloped with a man from another caste. "She was tied because she is a criminal. She wants to go with a man from another caste." the father said.

The incident took place in Jogiya Maran village. The girl was remained tied to the tree for nearly five hours.

After receiving the information, the police intervened into the matter and rescued the victim. The police also recorded the statement of the victim. (ANI)