Girls' marriage age should be extended to 21: BJP MP

[India], Mar. 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gopal Shetty on Thursday proposed a private member bill in the Lok Sabha demanding to extend age bar of girls' marriage to 21 years from 18.

"I have demanded under Private Member Bill that as far as marriage is concerned if there is parents' consent involved then 18 years of age for girls should be applicable otherwise the age bar should be increased to 21 years of age so that they attain maturity by then," Shetty said.

Shetty has already introduced a private member bill seeking, "prevention and prohibition on the excessive expenses incurred on marriages" across the country in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)