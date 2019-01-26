Gita Mehta, writer and Naveen Patnaik's sister, turns down Padma award

New Delhi: Renowned writer Gita Mehta has refused to accept the Padmi Shri, which the Centre announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Mehta, the elder sister of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, said the timing of the award might be misconstrued, causing embarrassment to the government and her.

In a press statement issued from New York, Mehta said, "I am deeply honoured that the Government of India should think me worthy of a Padma Shri but with great regret I feel I must decline as there is a general election looming and the timing of the award might be misconstrued, causing embarrassment both to the Government and myself, which I would much regret.

Mehta was selected for the coveted civilian honour in the literature and education category. Mehta has authored books like Karma Cola (1979), Raj (1989), A River Sutra (1993), Snakes and Ladders: Glimpses of Modern India (1997) and Eternal Ganesha: From Birth to Rebirth (2006). Mehta has authored books like Karma Cola (1979), Raj (1989), A River Sutra (1993), Snakes and Ladders: Glimpses of Modern India (1997) and Eternal Ganesha: From Birth to Rebirth (2006). She has also produced and/or directed 14 documentaries. She has also produced and/or directed 14 documentaries.