Gita Press denies reports of shutting down

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): The management of Gita Press, the largest publication house of Hindu religious texts has dismissed rumours that it is shutting down due to financial crisis.

The press which was started in the year 1923 and publishes religious books in 15 languages has assured its readers that their condition has become 'economically strong'.

Devidiyal Agarwal, one of the trustees of the press rubbished the rumors circling on social media regarding the press's financial status, saying that they have recently installed a German manufactured machine worth Rs. 11.5 Crore in their factory.

"The provident fund money is going on in such a way that I do not think our economic or any other kind of problem is obstructing our publication," she added. Agarwal said that false rumors are being spread as a few people want to take advantage of it. When asked as to how the Press works financially, as it provides books at such low price, she said, that no trustee spends even one rupee from the press. "Only necessary amount is spent on basic commodities, which is how we are able to do the work properly," she said. The institute doesn't accept donations from a person or any other institution as well. Gita Press is the first institution that publishes religious books at the lowest prices in 15 languages, all over the world. They have recently started the publication in Nepali language as well. In the year 2015, employees working in the institute had protested against not getting their salaries and other facilities, which was later terminated by the trustees of the Press as the administration intervened and everything was settled after a mutual agreement. Gita Press prepares fifty to sixty thousand books daily, where they have also claimed that the same amount is sold as well. The books published by the press are available to common people easily. The institution's main objective is to promote and spread the principles of Sanatana Dharma, the Hindu religion among the general public by publishing Gita, Ramayana, Upanishads, Puranas, Discourses of eminent Saints and other character-building books and magazines. (ANI)