Give accounts of Vanbandhu scheme: Rahul tells Modi

New Delhi: Stressing that Adivasis in Gujarat were in bad condition, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi "where did Rs 55,000 crore meant for Vanbandhu scheme go?".

This was Gandhi's 10th question as part of a Congress strategy wherein he would put one question daily to Modi ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.