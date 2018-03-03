Give Rahul time as Congress president: Farooq

[India], Mar. 03 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday extended his support to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying that he will take time to grow in the organisation.

Abdullah while talking to the media said that the performance of the party in the Assembly Election of the northeast states is not Gandhi's defeat and he has not failed in it.

"No, I don't think he (Rahul) has failed. Give him time, he has just become President. It will take time for him to grow in the organisation. Elections come and elections go," Abdullah said.

Talking about the revival of the Congress party, the former chief minister said that any party can recover if it works for the welfare of the people. The BJP has created history by winning the Tripura Assembly Elections with a thumping majority. In Meghalaya, results of all the 59 assembly seats have been declared. Ruling Congress has become the single largest party by winning 21 seats. At the time of filling the report, BJP has till now won 11 seats in Nagaland, while its alliance partner-NDPP got 16. (ANI)