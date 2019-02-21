Give reasons for cancellation of Daati Maharaj's bail, HC tells CBI

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to give reasons for seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to self-styled godman Daati Maharaj in a rape case.

The court sought documents from the CBI to support its application. The bail was granted by a trial court in January.

Justice Chander Shekhar also asked the CBI to explain why the agency is seeking his custodial interrogation.

The court listed the matter for hearing on February 26.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court ordered transfer of the probe to the CBI from the Delhi Police. Daati Maharaj alias Dati Madan Lal Rajasthani has been named in a CBI FIR along with three associates, Ashok, Arjun and Anil -- all known by their first names -- for raping and unnatural sex with a 25-year-old disciple at his Ashram in Fatehpur Beri, south Delhi, on January 9, 2016. The Delhi Police in June registered the case on complaint from the Delhi-based victim and filed a charge sheet against Daati Maharaj and others.