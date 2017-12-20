Give screen space to 'Deva' or won't allow shooting after this: MNS to YRF

[India], Dec. 20 (ANI): The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Wednesday said that if Marathi film 'Deva' is not given prime time screen space over Salman Khan-starrer 'Ek Tha Tiger', it will not allow Yash Raj Films to shoot hereafter in Maharashtra.

MNS film division head Amey Khopkar said that he has written to the film production and distribution company regarding this issue.

"I have sent a letter to Yash Raj Films. If they're ready to give screen space to Marathi Films, 'Deva' in this case, then there is no need for us opposing it. However, if they don't, we won't allow it to shoot hereafter in Maharashtra," he added.

Yesterday, echoing similar sentiments, MNS Chitrapat Sena leader Shalini Thackeray said that the party will oppose if Hindi film industry takes screen space at expense of Marathi films. "Marathi films must be given prime time shows. 'Deva' wasn't given screen space against 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. If Hindi film industry takes screen space at expense of Marathi films, we'll oppose it. We haven't threatened anyone, we want screen space for Deva," she said. The MNS has reportedly written to the Cineplex owners in Mumbai that 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is getting maximum screens, while Marathi film 'Deva' releasing on the same date is not getting enough time slots. 'Deva Ek Atrangee' is directed by Murali Nallappa and stars Ankush Chaudhari in the lead. The film also stars Tejaswini Pandit, Spruha Joshi and Paddy Kamble in pivotal parts. 'Tiger Zinda' stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles and is helmed by 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar. (ANI)