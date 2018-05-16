Given letter to Governor, hoping for a call: Yeddyurappa

[India], May 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said that he has given the letter to Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala and is hoping that an appropriate decision will be taken by the latter.

"The party has chosen me. I have given the letter to the Governor and he will call me, that is what I am hoping. He told me that he will take an appropriate decision. I'll inform you after I receive letter from Governor," Yeddyurappa told reporters here after meeting the governor.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yeddyurappa had suggested that his party will claim to form the government. Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar also disapproved the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance, saying that the people of Karnataka wanted a BJP government in the state. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on Tuesday evening showed that the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats, respectively. Soon after, the Congress announced that it would support the JD (S), taking their total seat share to 117, thus resulting in a fractured mandate. As the results of the poll in the state have left the assembly in hung, the final decision will be taken by the Governor, Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. (ANI)