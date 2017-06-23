GJM leader Gurung urges action against police for firing teargas shells

[India], June 23 (ANI): The recent teargas shell firing by police in Darjeeling, West Bengal, prompted Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung to ask the relevant authorities to charge Darjeeling's Superintendent of Police (SP), Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and the district magistrate (DM) for ordering the action.

Gurung said, "The police had thrown tear gas on our kids. Three kids even died. No one from our side used any weapons. The charges should be put on the SP, DIG, and DM for ordering fire. We have the footage."

Gurung held the police and the West Bengal government liable for the act. He requested that the ongoing strike not be politicised. Gurung also quit from the post of chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). Gurung said, "Indefinite strike to continue. All-party meeting postponed to June 29. We will burn GTA agreement on June 27." The GJM has offered a 12-hour "window" to the schools in the Darjeeling hills to evacuate their students safely to Siliguri and Rongpo. An indefinite bandh was called in the hills by GJM on June 15. (ANI)