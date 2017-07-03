GJYM to go on hunger strike in Delhi, Darjeeling on July 6

[India], July 3 (ANI): The Gorkha Janmukti Yuva Morcha (GJYM) on Monday informed that it will go on a hunger strike in Delhi and Darjeeling.

GJYM general secretary Amrit Yonzon said the party will go for the strike after the all party meet on July 6.

Meanwhile, in the wake of indefinite protests being conducted by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) demanding a separate state Gorkhaland, the GJM has asserted that Gorkhas of Darjeeling are not safe in West Bengal.

GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri told ANI, "We are not safe in West Bengal. People here, aspire of a separate state, which should be fulfilled."

Giri said he had put forth the demand to the Home Minister and several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. "I had met home minister when the party office was raided. I have met with several BJP leaders. Central government must hold a dialogue over Gorkhaland." Giri added that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should understand that the crisis is not a law and order problem, but a political problem, therefore; a political resolution can only be beneficial. The general secretary noted that the Centre is aware of the demands of the Gorkhas, and it must come forward to work on it. Commenting upon the movement's future steps, Giri said that there would be an all party meeting on July 6. (ANI)