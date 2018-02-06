Global Investors Summit: AAI pavilion attracted visitors

[India], Feb 6 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India's (AAI) pavilion at the 'Advantage Assam- Global Investors Summit 2018' in Guwahati drew a large number of visitors and investors.

In the pavilion put up by AAI, a model of the new integrated terminal building to be built in the Northeast was displayed for public view.

At the summit, the AAI officials briefed people about the infrastructural development currently being undertaken by the authority in Northeast.

Speaking to ANI, JB Singh, General Manager (Public Relations), AAI said, "We are trying to develop many airports across India and introducing modern state of art technology with our special focus on northeast. Size of the new terminal will be five times bigger than the present terminal and total integrated terminal area will be 90,000 square meters".

"There are provisions for 10 aero bridges and there can be parking for 20 aircrafts. The existing runway in Guwahati is quite big, our only concern was the capacity. If it is used with modern technology, then the new terminal will be able to handle around 10 million passengers per annum", he added. Reasserting on the development of airports in Northeast, Singh said, "In northeast, we have recently constructed terminal building in Agartala. In Imphal, the proposed terminal building is yet to be constructed and in Dibrugarh, we have control tower terminal building. So we are trying to develop almost all the airports in Northeast". It is to be noted that AAI has planned to make expenditures of Rs. 3,400 crore in Northeast out of which Rs. 900crore have already been spent for completion of works and remaining Rs. 2,500 crore will be spent in next two to three years on the development of Northeast. Moreover, the regional connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), an initiative of the NDA government has brought in new airports and helipads on the aviation map providing access to remote areas and enhanced access in under-served regions. The two-day summit concluded on Sunday (ANI)