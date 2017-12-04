Global Network for Entrepreneurs launched to assist budding entrepreneurs

[India], Dec 4 (ANI): The Global Network for entrepreneurs was launched during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit GES 2017 in Hyderabad aiming at providing a one-stop solution for assisting start-ups and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to set their feet.

With an aim to accelerate the entrepreneurial journey, the Global Network for Entrepreneurs' is unique in a two-fold manner. Firstly, its support mechanism covers the different stages of entrepreneurship from early growth to growth stage entrepreneurs to SMEs and secondly, it has customised offerings for various levels of the entrepreneurial journey.

This is a flagship initiative of the Wadhwani Foundation which has been known for its initiatives for job creation through entrepreneurship and skill development. This will not only act as a fulcrum to inculcate a culture of entrepreneurship at a time when the best and the brightest are avidly looking at entrepreneurship as their first and preferred career choice, but will also provide the necessary knowledge and networking resources to the start-up ecosystem.

Speaking during the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, Dr Ajay Kela, President and CEO, Wadhwani Foundation said, "We are very excited to roll-out the Wadhwani Global Network for Entrepreneurs. This is a one-stop shop for the entrepreneur looking to grow locally and globally providing all necessary resources, guidance, facilitated technology-led learning and networking opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs and startups to succeed, where the failure rates are abnormally high."

"This is a first-in-world initiative with global operations in Asia, Africa and Latin America. I foresee this as playing a major role in fulfilling the Wadhwani Foundation's efforts towards high-value job creation, globally," he added.

The 'Global Network for Entrepreneurs' is supporting aspiring entrepreneurs, early and growth stage entrepreneurs, curated mentors, advisors and consultants, trusted service providers and investors through the mobile apps and a dedicated site www.wfnen.org.

Wadhwani Foundation has nurtured entrepreneurship in colleges in India for 14 years through student courses and launched hundreds of entrepreneurship clubs in campuses. This programme inspires students and student outliers by providing facilitated learning through www.wfnen.org and Learn wise platform.

From short videos, blogs to events, webinars, bootcamps and case studies, there's plenty for student entrepreneurs keen on arming themselves with formidable skills required for business success.

The long-term goals to help establish vibrant entrepreneur ecosystems in 100 cities around the world to alleviate the global youth unemployment problem.

Wadhwani Foundation was founded in 2000 by Dr RomeshWadhwani with the primary mission of accelerating economic development in emerging economies through large-scale job creation. The Foundation is present in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, East Africa and Latin America operating in association with governments, corporates, mentors, investors and educational institutes.

The National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN) inspires, educates, and supports student entrepreneurs, startups, and SMEs for creating high-value jobs. NEN has also ventured into creating city-based entrepreneurial ecosystems consisting of mentors, investors, and incubators supporting startups and SMEs. (ANI)