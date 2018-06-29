GN Azad, Saifuddin Soz booked for remarks against Army

[India], June 29 (ANI): A criminal complaint has been filed against senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Saifuddin Soz in a Delhi Court for making 'seditious statements against Indian Army'.

The complaint was filed by advocate Shashi Bhushan at Patiala House Court.

The plea filed by Bhushan sought action against Azad for offences under Sections 124 (sedition), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 505 (1) (spreading rumour about army/navy/air force official which is likely to cause mutiny) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint mentioned that the alleged remarks were painting the Army as killers of innocents which was "nothing less than waging war against the country". The court is likely to take up this matter for hearing on Saturday. According to the complaint, in a TV interview on June 22, Azad had allegedly said that the "Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir was killing more civilians than terrorists during military operations in the state." Meanwhile, Saifuddin had last week said that 'azadi' is not possible in Kashmir and the only way forward is for all stakeholders to sit together and hold a vigorous dialogue to solve the problem. The complaint has also accused the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for spreading hatred and trying to malign the country's image. (ANI)