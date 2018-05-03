'Go to Village' mission launched in Manipur

[India], May 03 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched 'Go to Village' mission throughout the state from Konuma ground here.

The mission was launched on Tuesday in 60 villages of all the 60 Assembly constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the mission is aimed at identifying the eligible and deserving beneficiaries in every corner of the state and delivering government services at their doorstep.

"Human-oriented politics is the foremost principle of the present government and we are committed to deliver good governance and bring inclusive development in the state," Singh said.

A review meeting will also be held with the officials to assess the requirements and data collected from the camps. (ANI)