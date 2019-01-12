Goa: 9 injured in blast at Tuem Industrial Estate's factory

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): Nine people sustained injuries following a blast in a cement block factory at Tuem Industrial Estate on Saturday.

Out of the nine workers, three are said to be in a critical condition while the rest have sustained minor injuries.

Elaborating upon the incident, Pernem Police Inspector Sandesh Chodankar told ANI, "The incident took place at around 12 noon. More than a dozen workers were present at the spot. All three workers who were seriously injured in the blast have been taken to Goa Medical College and Hospital. A case will be filed against the owner and management of the factory"

Estimated loss due to the blast is reportedly Rs 25 lakh which includes damages to the factory, a car, a tempo and two bikes. An adjacent factory too has sustained some damages due to the blast. (ANI)