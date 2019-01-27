Goa Art and Culture Minister stokes controversy with 'dogs and tiger' remark   

'dogs and tiger' remark

Panaji (Goa) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Independent MLA and Goa Art and Culture Minister Govind Guade on Sunday stirred a political controversy by calling the members of ruling alliance as "dogs" and he termed himself as a "tiger."

"People who are slaves of Dhavalikar brothers are only barking behind my back on the basis of what their leader is saying. They are backstabbing me. I challenge them. They should come and do everything in front of me. Don’t send your dogs. I am a tiger over here," he said.

Guade's statement comes days after the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), a constituent in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Goa government alleged that he had verbally abused MGP leader and minister Sudin Dhavalikar over a disagreement on an issue during a state Cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

MGP has demanded Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to sack Guade within a period of four days from the Cabinet for his unruly behaviour.

Speaking to ANI, Guade said: "See, the MGP is making a stunt of this issue basically. Nothing happened at the Cabinet meeting. All media reports about bad abuses are false. There were no media present inside.

"Media has showcased this report in a false manner. The question does not arise about what media has brought out in the newspaper. It is totally false. The MGP is afraid of me because I have undertaken a lot of developmental works in Priol constituency," he said.

Further training guns at the MGP, Goa's Art and Culture Minister said that the MGP has been turned into Dhavalikar Trust Party.

"It was not the real MGP people who did a press conference against me. I challenge them. They were not MGP members. Bhausaheb Bandodkar has not created ruffles in the people of Goa, but has rather united the people and the MGP. This party is now Dhavalikar Trust Party. And these slaves are barking on the basis of what their leader is saying," he said. (ANI)

Notably, Govind Guade who at present is the Proil legislator had defeated Dhavalikar’s brother and MGP president Pandurang Dhavalikar in the 2017 assembly election, and since then both of them are at loggerheads. (ANI)