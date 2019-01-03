Goa audio clip: 'X' will reveal truth about Rafale files

Panaji: The anonymous 'X', the person who is heard in the audio clip with Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, may come out with the truth about the discussion in the state Cabinet meeting last month about Rafale files in Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's bedroom, state Congress spokesperson Jitendra Deshprabhu said on Thursday.

Deshprabhu also said that X, a cryptic acronym for the other voice in the audio clip, mentioned in the transcript released to the media by AICC media cell in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala in the national capital on Wednesday, was a male journalist.

"...because ultimately the truth has to come out. If it is not the Minister of Health, it will be the X factor and the X factor is not controlled and governed by the honourable Minister, mind you. He is as much a media-person as you and he is truthful," Deshprabhu told a press conference in Panaji. An audio clip between X and Health Minister Rane, in which the latter says that Parrikar, a former Defence Minister, said at a cabinet meeting that Rafale-related files were kept in his bedroom had stalled proceedings in Parliament on Wednesday. Both Rane and Parrikar have claimed that the audio clip is a fake. Asked if X referred to in the audio clip was a media-person, Deshprabhu said: "He is as much a media-person as you and he is truthful."