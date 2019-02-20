Goa: Ban imposed on arms during by-election, license holders directed to deposit weapons 

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): In order to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of by-elections in South Goa, the District Magistrate has imposed a complete ban on carrying all types of arms and lethal weapons.

All the arms license holders in South Goa District have been directed to deposit their firearms at the nearest police stations immediately on or before February 20.

All the firearms deposited will be returned to the license holders after five days from announcements of results, read an official statement.

In case someone senses a threat to his life and property, they have been directed to approach the DGP for the provision of necessary security. "To prevent any sort of obstructions, annoyance or injury to any person lawfully employed or for conduct of election to prevent any danger to human life, or safety, or disturbance of public tranquility or riot, of any affray during the electioneering period, all the Arms License holders in South Goa District are directed to deposit all their firearms at the nearest Police Stations of their respective Jurisdiction immediately, on or before February 20, 2019. All the firearms deposited will be returned to the license holders after five days from counting i.e. after the election process is over," read the statement. (ANI)